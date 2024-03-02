PIJ spokesman calls for continuation of 'Battle of al-Aqsa Flood'

Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the Al-Quds Battalion of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said in his speech on Saturday that he is declaring "the continuation of the Battle of al-Aqsa Flood," as they call the war.

The call to continue the war was made "on the basis of unity between the arenas in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen."

He also said, "I call upon our people in the West Bank and holy Jerusalem to go out and attack the enemy. I call upon the Arab and Islamic nations to make the first day of Ramadan an international day of support for Gaza."

Fighting Israel on Ramadan

"Just as you turn to God in prayer and fasting, turn to the land of Israel with weapons," he added. An Islamic Jihad militant attends an anti-Israel rally in Rafah. (credit: REUTERS)

Regarding the issue of the day after, he said, "We tell Netanyahu that the issue will be determined only by us, the fighters."