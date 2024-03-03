Fifty strikes in six minutes: IDF bombards Gaza terror targets

Aerial strikes conducted by the Israel Air Force, in conjunction with artillery units, struck roughly 50 terrorist targets in western Khan Yunis, Gaza, within a span of six minutes, the IDF stated on Sunday.

The military reported that the strikes were carried out to assist IDF ground troops operating against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area.

Among the series of targets struck by the IAF and IDF artillery were subterranean structures, military infrastructure, anti-tank missile launch posts, structures rigged with traps, and the operational meeting points of terrorists in the area.

As a result of the strikes, the terror infrastructure, as well as numerous terror operatives, were eliminated, the IDF added. IDF soldiers operate in central Gaza. March 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Further, over the past day, IDF troops killed over 30 terrorists in central Gaza, the military reported.

IDF strikes on terror operatives in the Gaza Strip. March 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Terrorist squad eliminated

In one of the engagements, the Israeli soldiers identified a terrorist cell loading weapons and approaching their position. The cell was subsequently struck and eliminated by combat aircraft.

Additional weapons in the area were also located.