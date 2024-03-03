Complaint filed accuses the US of funding UNRWA, knowing its terror ties

Over 8,000 Israeli citizens have filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Colombia, claiming that the State Department violated anti-terrorism laws by providing billions of US tax dollars to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency For Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The plaintiffs “demand a complete cessation of all funding to UNRWA in contravention of law.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Robert J. Tolchin in Brooklyn and Nitsana Darshan-Leitner in Tel Aviv, founder of the Shurat HaDin Law Center. The Shurat HaDin Law Center is an Israeli human rights organization dedicated to combating terrorism and anti-Israel activities, according to its website. The defendants include Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, who is responsible for coordinating all US federal aid to UNRWA, among other US government employees who share the responsibility of coordinating aid.

Among those in the lawsuit is Marice Shnaider, whose sister and her husband were murdered in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. His niece, Shiri Bibas, and her husband Yarden Bibas were taken hostage by Hamas with their two sons, Kfir, nine months old at the time, and Ariel, four years old at the time.

He stated, “The blood of my sister and her husband and the fate of an entire family being held hostage for more than four months is in the hands of the administration that pours millions of taxpayer dollars into the purse of Hamas. Why did they not stop this before? Why did they continue to pay them after it was revealed that a UNRWA teacher held hostages in his home? What else must happen for them to come to their senses? It's enough!”

Accusations against UNRWA

The US is UNRWA’s primary donor, with $4 billion in tax dollars given to the organization over the years. US support for UNRWA reached $422 million in 2023 alone. Palestinians protest demanding compensation for damaged homes in the 2014 war, outside the headquarters of UNRWA, in Gaza City, on September 5, 2022 (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

UNRWA has been accused of collaborating with Hamas terrorists on October 7 and since. The information exposed by the IDF, intelligence reports, and non-governmental organizations brought to light evidence that more than 1,000 UNRWA employees are also Hamas terrorists, and more than 6,000 other terrorists are family members of UNRWA employees.

It was also revealed that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre and in the kidnapping of Israelis, several of whom were held by UNRWA employees in their homes in Gaza. In addition, many, if not all, UNRWA facilities in Gaza were being used by Hamas.

Reports published by NGOs, for instance, UN Watch’s report entitled “UNRWA’s Terrorgram: How A Telegram Group Of 3,000 UNRWA Teachers in Gaza Celebrated The October 7th Hamas Massacre,” reveals widespread support for terrorism and the massacre of Israelis by UNRWA’s school teachers and employees.

Since this information was revealed, the US temporarily suspended its funding of UNRWA “pending an investigation by the United Nations.”

According to the complaint, the Law Center stated, “UNRWA is not an impartial, non-governmental agency with the motive of simply providing humanitarian aid and relief to purported Palestinian civilians. Instead, UNRWA has become an instrumentality and agency of Hamas that employs terrorist members and individuals supportive of Hamas and other designated terrorist organizations whose mission is to eradicate Israel and kill innocent civilians. UNRWA staff has committed murder, rapes, and injury, with the financing being footed by the United States and other Western donor countries.”

The complaint highlighted the willingness of the US to ignore this information, saying that the administration has “permitted millions of dollars to flow to UNRWA despite it being publicly known that such funding is diverted to terrorism and UNRWA employees are complicit" and thus "United States’ support of terrorism that murders and maims American citizens must cease once and for all."

Attorney Robert Tolchin analogized the deterioration of UNRWA to what happens when cities defer maintenance on their bridges, “eventually, there are catastrophic problems.”

“The writing was on the wall about UNRWA 50 years ago, which is why back in the 1960's Congress prohibited US funding of UNRWA unless UNRWA affirmatively prevented any of its benefits from going to what was then referred to as 'guerilla fighters.' Unfortunately, for years, US administrations have looked the other way and funded it, even though it was widely known that UNRWA in Gaza had become infested by Hamas. It is time for the US administration to take the blinders off, stop with the wishful, magical thinking that UNRWA tomorrow is going to be any different than UNRWA for decades past. It is time for a new paradigm,” Tolchin concluded.