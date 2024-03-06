IDF Chief Halevi issues veiled rebuke on Haredi draft exemption; Hamas rocket cmndr. killed

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Wednesday appeared to issue a veiled rebuke of any government officials who are considering maintaining the Haredi sector's blanket IDF and national service draft exemption.

Speaking at the navy's captain's graduate course, Halevi said, "we promise at all times that our victims, those who have fallen, will not have been in vain. There is no other way to do this other than to be drafted for substantial service, to adorn the uniform, and to become commanders."

Halevi's comments came as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lined up alongside Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and others against the government's Haredi parties over the issue.

In addition, Halevi and Gallant's aggressive stances have also potentially pitted them against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in principle is in favor of additional Haredi service, but in practice has been a major enabler of their exemption in order to maintain their political backing for his various governments over the years. Yoav Gallant (credit: ELAD MALKA)

It is still unclear whether the sides will reach some kind of compromise on the issue, whether Netanyahu will try to push through what the Haredim want at the expense of losing Gantz and possibly even Gallant, or whether the disagreements over potential solutions will eventually cause the government to fall entirely.

Halevi also warned the naval graduates that joining the IDF’s operational level would look different than they might have expected when they started training more than two years ago, given the ongoing war.

IDF kills chief Hamas rocket commander

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced on Wednesday night that they had assassinated Hamas’s top rocket commander in central Gaza.

According to the IDF, Amar Atia Deruyash al-Adini has been a critical part of Hamas’s rocket firing apparatus since the 2008-9 Gaza conflict.

A statement said that he was intimately involved with directing rocket fire both on the Tel Aviv area and on Israel’s South.

Further, the statement said that al-Adini had been involved in planning and managing aspects of the October 7 attack leading to Hamas’s massacre of Israelis in southern Israel.

Recently, Hamas rocket fire has fallen to single digits, with many days, including Wednesday, with no rocket fire at all.

In southern Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF operated in the Khan Yunis area, where troops killed Nukhba forces and other terrorists who were involved in the Nir Yitzhak massacre on October 7.

In northern Gaza in Beit Hanoun, an Israel Air Force fighter jet eliminated terrorists who tried to escape to a nearby military building. The IAF worked in coordination with the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division to complete the operation.

Fighter jets also attacked two terrorists complicit in the massacre of Nir Yitzhak on October 7 who hid in a military structure. The IDF was successful in killing two platoon commanders and a squad commander from the Nukhba Force, Hamas's elite unit.

In addition, troops from the Nahal Brigade operated in the central Gaza Strip and killed approximately 20 terrorists through sniper fire, remotely manned aircraft, and IAF fighter jets.

In the North, the air force attacked Hezbollah military structures in the Yaroun and Kafra regions of Lebanon.

The IDF conducted an additional strike in the Kfarhamam region to remove what it called an immediate threat.

Earlier on Wednesday, an explosive Hezbollah UAV crossed into Israel in the Metula area. The military added that forces shot it down, and no injuries were reported.

After firing dozens of rockets at Israel on Tuesday, on Wednesday, Hezbollah had fired a much smaller number of rockets in the single digits at press time.

The Middle East chief of The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday that an escalation of fighting on Lebanon's southern border would further strain hospitals already struggling with a lack of money in a national financial crisis.

Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah party has been exchanging fire with Israel across the border over the last five months in parallel with the Gaza war. More than 50 civilians have been killed in Israeli shelling on Lebanon, along with more than 200 Hezbollah fighters, according to Lebanese medical and security sources.

Israel says about a dozen of its soldiers and half as many civilians have been killed in shelling from Lebanon into the north of the country.

Doctors in southern Lebanon have sounded the alarm, saying an influx of wounded has pushed the health sector to its limits.

Speaking to Reuters outside Lebanon's Marjayoun Hospital near the border with Israel, Fabrizio Carboni said Lebanon did not have the needed resources to support its health facilities.

"Then you also have a lot of health personnel who left the country – so, yes, there is a concern," he said.

"We know should something happen – and we hope the situation will not deteriorate – there will be a need for substantial medical support for the population in the south of Lebanon and all people affected by the conflict," Carboni said.

Marjayoun Hospital has 14 emergency beds and struggles to operate because of a lack of staff and, crucially, fuel shortages, its director has told Reuters. It runs on its own electricity generators for 20 hours a day, paying up to $20,000 a month for the fuel.

Carboni urged warring parties on the Lebanon-Israel border to respect the protected status of medical staff and facilities, saying it was "very concerning, very worrying" to see cases of rescue workers being killed in shelling.

Seven rescue workers and paramedics have been killed in Israeli shelling over the last five months, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Reuters did not provide an IDF response to those allegations, though the IDF has said that Hezbollah’s use of human shields makes it difficult to entirely avoid harm to civilians.