How a chat on Lionel Messi saved this Israeli grandmother on October 7

Esther Cunio, a 90-year-old Argentinian grandmother living in Kibbutz Nir Oz, was spared by Hamas terrorists after she mentioned she came from the same country as soccer player Lionel Messi, according to a new documentary titled Voces del 7 de octubre - Latino Stories of Survival.

Cunio went viral after being forced to take a photo with her would-be masked terrorist abductors.

On October 7, two Hamas terrorists invaded her community and killed, kidnapped, or wounded approximately a quarter of the Kibbutz residents.

Cunio was questioned by the terrorists on the whereabouts of her relatives but redirected the conversation to discussions on soccer.

She credits her survival to her conversational skills and informs her abductors that she was born in the same place as Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi. The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 19, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

One of the terrorists informed Cunio that he was a big fan of Messi, and that was when he made her pose for the infamous photo.

Eight of Cunio's extended family members were kidnapped to Gaza, and two remain hostage.

David and Ariel Cunio, grandchildren of Esther, are still being held in Gaza.

About the Documentary

Cunio's story will be told alongside other stories of Latino-Israeli October 7 survivors.

The film is currently in the production stages and being developed by Fuente Latina, a nonprofit organization for Spanish-speaking media covering Israel.

“This documentary is unique as it spotlights the Spanish-speaking community in Israel and conveys their stories of horror and heroism from the Hamas attack to millions of Hispanics worldwide,” said Leah Soibel, CEO and Founder of Fuente Latina. “The film is critical as it preserves these testimonies for future generations, ensuring the truth is not distorted or forgotten, as is the case with past events,” she said.

"Documenting the narratives of the October 7 Hamas attacks from the viewpoints of Spanish-speaking immigrants has been an extraordinary privilege. Our film aims to preserve the lessons of history while leveraging the strength of our shared humanity in the battle against terrorism, said Tony Hernandez, the film's director.

Funds are being raised for the production.

https://givebutter.com/Oct7