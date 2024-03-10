'They were tied to trees:' Hero farmer honors victims of October 7 sexual assault

Rami Davidian, Israel’s heroic farmer from Moshav Patish, near the Gaza Strip, risked his life to save innocent young people on October 7. Never having served in a combat unit, he relied on instinct that enabled him to rise to the occasion, unarmed and surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

Upon receiving a distress call early in the morning, Davidian embarked on a rescue mission, unaware of the full scale of the assault. On the way to the rescue, he picked up other party-goers fleeing to the orchards and groves. With the help of other volunteers, they set up a makeshift situation room and drove the participants to safety. His quick action saved numerous young attendees amid the chaos of the attack, with Davidian making countless trips to save hundreds of lives.

At one point, Davidian posed as a Yemeni Muslim as he bargained for the life of Amit Parizer, a young Jewish Israeli. The Media Line spoke exclusively with Rami on the eve of International Women’s Day, sharing his eyewitness testimony and personal trauma, sending a message to the world.

TML: How does it feel to be returning to those thoughts after so many months? What are you doing today?

Rami Davidian: There are difficult thoughts [going through my mind], and the memories I have are tough [to handle]. We took it upon ourselves today to acknowledge that God showed His mercy upon me on that [terrible] day. He protected me and kept me alive, and also allowed me to save the lives of children.

TML: What is your message for International Women’s Day? What can the world do to help the female hostages—those still held in captivity and those who have already returned home?

Rami Davidian: So, first of all, I want to relay a message for International Women’s Day that on the 7th of October, I witnessed difficult things. I witnessed young women tied up to trees, so I ask that today, International Women’s Day, honor these people and worry about the welfare of our hostages. They were raped. [Let’s hope and pray] that they are returned safely home. [concerning] the female hostages who have already returned home, we should [continue to] support them and their needs so that they’ll be able to recover and become their strong selvesagain since their souls are shattered. They need to be mightily supported.

TML: What can you tell us about your memories from that terrible day?

Rami Davidian: These memories that I have cannot be forgotten since they are etched into my heart. Those difficult images [that I saw] will remain with me for the rest of my life. I won’t be able to forget it. I personally need to know how to deal with this, and learn how to live with this, because what I saw there [that day], you don’t see every day.

TML: How are you coping with the memories in the meantime?

Rami Davidian: To witness naked teens tied to trees and all of them nude at those same [intimate] places on their bodies is something that I’ll never be able to forget. It will remain with me for the rest of my life. Therefore, I have sought therapy with psychologists and psychiatrists to learn how to cope with this. [Right now] I don’t sleep. I can’t look at meat because if I see meat in a restaurant or in a store, I remember the [images of the] outdoor bomb shelters, which had pieces of flesh splattered all over the place. It’s personally difficult for me to handle, but I’ll overcome it. It will take time.