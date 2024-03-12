Israel at war: IDF struck over 4,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, Syria

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it has attacked Hezbollah around 4,500 times in Lebanon and Syria since the start of the war.

As part of those attacks, the IDF has killed over 300 Hezbollah terrorists as well as injured over 750 of them, though most of the attacks have been against the organization’s weapons and assets, such as nearly all of its border lookout posts.

In fact, the IDF said it had destroyed 150 lookout posts, which is dozens more than the number that was on the border, suggesting that its attacks have proceeded deeper into Lebanon.

These attacks have also eliminated around 90% of the approximately 6,000 Radwan forces that Hezbollah had placed in southern Lebanon around October 7.

Also, the IDF said that around 50 platforms for more powerful rockets have been destroyed, and around 70 sub-command centers have been destroyed.

Sources of the attacks

Breaking down the sources of attack, the IDF’s artillery and tank units have carried out more than 3,100 attacks, while the air force, whether fighter jets, drones, or helicopters, has carried out more than 1,200 attacks. War by the numbers: IDF struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, Syria (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A graphic showed a flood of yellow circles all along the Israel-Lebanon border, signifying all of the spots where the IDF has attacked within Lebanon.

Besides general targets, the IDF has killed five senior Hezbollah commanders and has attacked dozens of cells that were preparing to fire on Israel with rockets or anti-tank missiles.

The IDF said it is constantly working on cleaning out the remaining Hezbollah Radwan forces from southern Lebanon as well as eliminating portions of its military leadership.

Further, the IDF said it recognizes the challenges of northern resident evacuees (over 50,000, down from 80,000) and expressed its commitment to establishing a new level of security and stability in the North.

The IDF did not provide an update on Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, but based on past estimates put out by the IDF, Hezbollah has likely attacked Israel close to 5,000 times.

Despite the number of Hezbollah attacks, the number of Israeli dead from those attacks is in the low dozens, since so many Israelis evacuated from the northern border in October.

IDF Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon said that the attack machine that the IDF has been running against Hezbollah is regularly achieving powerful results against the organization.