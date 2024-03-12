'A killing machine': Hebrew University professor suspended over Israel comments

Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian was suspended from teaching at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on grounds of inciting comments she made amid the Israel-Hamas war, the university announced on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to MK Sharren Haskel, the University president, Professor Asher Cohen, and the university Rector, Professor Tamir Sheafer, explained the reason behind the decision.

“There is so much love in Palestine" w/ Nadera Shalhoub-KevorkianThe brothers talk with Dr. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian about life under occupation in East Jerusalem and the affirmation of life and love at the heart of the Palestinian struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/egweIHQC5v — Makdisi Street (@MakdisiStreet) March 9, 2024

On October 29, 2023, the university issued a letter condemning Shalhoub Kevorkian’s “alignment with a petition characterizing Israel's actions in Gaza as genocidal and labeling it an occupying force since 1948. The university management suggested that she consider resigning from her position at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.” An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock in front and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Jerusalem, April 26, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Professor did not resign after October letter

However, the law professor did not heed its words “and her divisive statements continue to bring embarrassment to our esteemed institution both nationally and internationally,” the letter to the MK read.

“While the Hebrew University cherishes freedom of expression and academic freedom, Prof. Shalhoub-Kevorkian has pushed these principles to the limit by utilizing these principles for incitement and to create division,” the letter added.

“As a proud Israeli, public, and Zionist institution, the Hebrew University strongly condemns Prof. Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s recent shocking and outrageous statements. The university's leadership reiterates its previous call for Prof. Shalhoub-Kevorkian to seek an academic home aligned with her positions,” the letter noted.

Last week, speaking in a podcast entitled Makdisi Street, the professor said that the State of Israel is “dishonest,” adding, “They will use everything to kill further. It's a killing machine, a necropolitical machine that can survive only on the erasure of Palestinians.”

“The will use any lie, they started with babies, they continued with rape, they will continue with million other lies.”

"Every day with another story, we stop believing them. I hope the world will stop believing them." She also cast doubt on the October 7 massacre, saying, "If things like this happened."