BBC report accuses IDF of violence toward medical staff in Gaza hospital

UK Foreign Minister David Cameron voiced his concern on Tuesday over a BBC report published on Monday, which alleges to violent treatment perpetrated by IDF troops on medical staff at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

In a video the BBC claims was filmed surreptitiously on the day of the IDF operation in the hospital in February, men can be seen in their underwear with their hands behind their heads.

The BBC said that according to one medic, those who moved were hit. Others who were present at the scene said they were humiliated and cited violent measures such as beating, being sprayed with cold water, and having to remain in an uncomfortable position for a long time.

Questioned by Lord Collins of Highbury on the BBC report at the House of Lords on Tuesday, Cameron said, “These are very disturbing pictures and reports that have come out from this hospital, and we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. We need answers from the Israelis about that, and when we have those, then it will be easier to comment."

Nasser Hospital served Hamas terrorists

Following its operation in the Khan Yunis hospital, the IDF said that in the hospital were Hamas terrorists posing as medical staff. In addition, in the hospital, the IDF unearthed medication belonging to the hostages detained in Gaza captivity by Hamas.

Within the premises, the IDF said it detained hundreds of terrorists, including some who had participated in the October 7 massacre.