Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather dedicates medicycles at Magen David Adom

World boxing champion Floyd Mayweather dedicated 10 emergency medicycles that were donated in his honor during a visit to Magen David Adom on Wednesday.

Mayweather, an international boxer and world boxing champion, visited MDA in solidarity and toured its National Blood Bank in Ramle.

MDA, Israel’s National Rescue Service, operates over 1,500 ambulances and Mobile Intensive Care Units, 600 medicycles, heads Israel's national Blood Bank and has over 33,000 volunteers.

“Since the beginning of the war, [Mayweather] has shown huge support to Israel, and not only show support from a distance, but made a special visit to Magen David Adom to show solidarity, to meet the front-line, life-saving teams, as well as the laboratory staff who prepare the donated blood units,” said MDA Director-General Eli Bin. “I am deeply grateful for the visit, and for his huge support of Israel.” Boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather visits Magen David Adom. March 13, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Mayweather visits MDA teams

Mayweather received a comprehensive review of MDA’s blood and milk banks and witnessed the work carried out by the staff that brings blood supplies to the sick and injured across Israel.

He listened to the sickening tales of MDA teams who risked their lives on October 7 and met the teams who were active on the first day of the war, under fire and a direct threat to their lives, to save the lives of civilians.

He also met the medics, paramedics, ambulance drivers, and more who are currently operating night and day in the northern and southern regions to ensure the medical well-being of Israel’s citizens, no matter where.

He also looked on as the EMTs and Paramedics in MDA’s 101 Emergency Dispatch Center answered emergency calls using advanced technology that allows precise and rapid arrival at medical calls.

Mayweather was also shown the different vehicles used by MDA, including medicycles, the Unimog truck used for rugged terrain, and the emergency first-responder vehicles.