March in honor of fallen hero, Italy Chen, draws thousands

The people of Poleg turned out in force on Friday afternoon to honor one of their own - fallen soldier Sgt. Itay Chen, 19, 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

Earlier in the week, the IDF announced that Itay had been killed by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7 and his body taken into Gaza, where it remains.

Until the announcement, Itay’s family never gave up hope of seeing their son and brother alive, having been notified that he was “missing in action” two days after his disappearance. His parents, Ruby and Chagit, did everything in their power to ensure his safe return, including meeting with US President Joe Biden, who was reportedly devastated by the tragic news of his death: “Today… we join Itay’s parents, brothers, and family in grieving this tragic loss…” he said, before reaffirming his pledge to the families of the remaining hostages with the words: “We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”

Despite the family’s decision not to sit shiva until their son’s body is returned, they, along with the community, wanted to mark this young local hero’s memory in a meaningful way with a flag march followed by a unique ceremony at their synagogue on Friday afternoon.

Holding their flags aloft, young and old alike met outside the family’s home to begin their march along the streets of Poleg under the banner “The journey is not over yet,” echoing the words of Ruby, Itay’s father, who, upon learning of his son’s death declared: “Our family has decided that our journey is not over… We decided that we are not sitting shiva until Itay is returned home. We will continue our battle, with all the other [hostage] families, to bring a deal now.” Itay’s parents speak at the ceremony, March 15, 2024. (credit: ANDREA SAMUELS)

Some walked with their dogs, as did Itay’s mother, Chagit, whose little furry friend led the procession alongside Itay’s father, who held a large poster bearing his son’s face with the words “Bring Him Home Now.”

Toward the synagogue

As the march proceeded toward the synagogue where the ceremony in Itay’s honor was to be held, many more joined. Before long, the roads became a sea of blue and white as thousands marched with their flags behind Itay’s family, silently supporting them on their agonizing journey.

Once there, everyone gathered around the steps leading to the entrance of the synagogue above which a huge banner with the familiar face of Itay smiling down onto the crowd hung.

One by one, family members got up to speak about their beloved Itay, breaking down in tears as they did so. The crowd, many of whom themselves were unable to hold back the tears, listened in silence as Itay’s heartbroken parents, siblings, uncle and girlfriend spoke of their devastating loss.

The ceremony ended with a stirring rendition of Eyal Golan’s “Skiot Adomot,” meaning Red Sunsets, at which point people of all ages wept openly.

The ceremony ended with “Hatikvah,” before everyone slowly made their way out of the grounds of the synagogue as the grieving family was left to welcome in their first Shabbat in the knowledge that Itay, their darling son and brother, was no longer with them.