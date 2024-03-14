Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Israel facing international pressure to prevent Rafah invasion

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international pressure to prevent the IDF from entering Rafah in a statement made while visiting IDF soldiers on Thursday.

"While the IDF is preparing to continue fighting in Rafah, we are facing international pressure to prevent us from entering the area and completing the job. As the prime minister of Israel, I will repel these pressures," he said,

"We will enter Rafah, and we complete our mission of eliminating Hamas to restore security for the people of Israel and bring complete victory to the country," Netanyahu concluded.

Russia's Putin says nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:30 PM
Border Police officer indicted for sexual assault of colleague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:25 PM
Labor leadership primaries to take place May 28
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 04:16 PM
Haitian capital's national penitentiary on fire - RTVC
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:08 PM
Berlin: Scholz, Zelenskiy to keep talking on support for peace
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 03:52 PM
Mahmoud Abbas set to appoint PA Prime Minister in coming days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:59 PM
Ukraine calls Russia's election on occupied territories null and void
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:54 PM
Organizing Russian elections in occupied regions in Ukraine would be ill
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 01:35 PM
Ofir Akunis's candidacy for Israeli Consul in New York approved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 01:17 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 12:59 PM
Vessel reports explosion near it southeast of Aden, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 12:58 PM
Russia expects large-scale attacks on electoral system during elections
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 11:22 AM
'Baby killers' spray painted outside Berkeley Jewish-owned bagel shop
By MICHAEL STARR
03/14/2024 10:31 AM
Religious pilgrimage to Meron canceled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 10:30 AM
Proposed US TikTok ban on national security concerns 'not fair', China m
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:47 AM