Canada's NDP motion calls for recognition of Palestinian state

A Canadian Parliament opposition motion to officially recognize a Palestinian state is set to be debated and voted on in the house on Monday.

The New Democratic Party motion sponsored by its leader Jagmeet Singh calls on the government to "officially recognize the State of Palestine and maintain Canada’s recognition of Israel’s right to exist and to live in peace with its neighbors," and to "advocate for an end to the decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories and work toward a two-state solution."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) criticized the motion on Sunday, saying that it would call for the immediate recognition of the Palestinian polity "without any negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, and without removing Hamas from power in Gaza.

The motion also advocates for the government to sanction certain Israelis and boycott of defense trade with Jerusalem.

"Ban extremist settlers from Canada, impose sanctions on Israeli officials who incite genocide, and maintain sanctions on Hamas leaders," reads the motion on Canada's actions to promote peace in the Middle East. "Suspend all trade in military goods and technology with Israel and increase efforts to stop the illegal trade of arms, including to Hamas."

Calls to refund the controversial UN org.

The NDP motion calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of Hamas's hostages and the restoration of funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

CIJA criticized the motion for calling for the resumption of funding, saying that an investigation into UNRWA employees' participation in Hamas's October 7 massacre was not over. The Jewish organization warned supporters that the motion was already finding support, as evidenced by Ottawa's March 8 announcement that it will be reinstating funding to UNRWA, and reports that it has paused non-lethal military exports.

The Liberal Party-led government would be called upon by Singh's motion to support prosecution of crimes and violations of international law in the Levant, in cooperation with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). In the preamble, the ICJ's January 26 measures in response to South Africa's genocide accusations against Israel were noted. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) helicopter flies past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, during the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 24, 2023. (credit: Lars Hagberg/Reuters)

The motion cites an alleged death toll of "30,000, with 70% of the victims women and children" in Gaza, combined with damage to infrastructure and risk of disease and malnutrition, making Gaza "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child." The NDP is consequently seeking for Canada to demand unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza and the lifting of a cap of 1,000 temporary resident visa applications for Palestinians.

A letter campaign to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was promoted by Singh on Saturday, pushing for the Canadian leader to support the motion.

"For five months we have watched horror unfold in Gaza and in Israel. We grieve with two peoples utterly traumatized by violence, death, and terror. And we are outraged by Canada’s failure to take actions to try to stop it," said the campaign letter. "Prime Minister, for five months we have urged you to find the moral courage to take actions to stop this horror. We are outraged by your failure to act."

CIJA launched its own campaign to tell members of parliament not to "let radicals hijack established Canadian policy." It warned that the motion would reward Hamas for its terrorist attacks with unilateral measures that would not address critical issues and hinder a Canadian ally while it is fighting a terrorist force.

"This motion will not bring peace and stability now, not for Israel and not for the Palestinians," said the CIJA letter to MPs. "The NDP’s motion is inconsistent with these values and poses a direct threat to Canada’s longstanding foreign policy."