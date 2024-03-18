Emotional fallen soldier's shiva sees recipient of donated kidney in attendance

An Enduring Legacy

Lt. Com. Amishar Ben-David fell in combat in Gaza. During the shiva, his family received a condolence visit from a unique visitor, Ido Yogev. Ido was the recipient of Amishar's kidney several years earlier. During their conversation, Shlomit, Amishar’s wife, said to Ido and his family, “There's no need for thanks; we are just as thankful to you. Amishar was overjoyed during the period he donated his kidney; he radiated happiness.” Ayelet, Amishar’s sister, told Ido, “He was an extraordinary brother—kind and compassionate. Now, his goodness lives on in you. You carry a part of Amishar within.”

An unexpected visitor was Rachel Haber, leader of Matnat Chaim , the organization that has facilitated hundreds of kidney donations including Amishar's.

She recalled, “When I inquired about the meaning of his unique name, he responded, ‘Ami shar — my people sing.’ He embodied a life of melody and generosity. His commitment to his people defined not just his passing but his entire life.”

Israeli soldiers walk past Israeli tanks near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) On Thursday, when Amishar’s army unit came to offer condolences, Shlomit, the widow, asked them to sing Shalom Aleichem, the song sung on Shabbat before Kiddush. “Amishar was always so happy to sing this song with you in Gaza,” she said. After they sang, Shlomit said that she felt sad during last Shabbat's Kiddush, but now they had brought the joy of Amishar’s singing back into her home in a way that she will always remember.

Reaching the Finish Line

Reut Zukerman, principal of the elementary school in Peduel, shared a schoolwide event celebrated by the entire student body called The Ultimate Siyum (a siyum celebrates the completion of a portion of learning.). “We encouraged all the students to find a subject they could start and finish, to experience the satisfaction of completion,” she said. Each student, from first to sixth grade, set a personal learning goal, aiming to see it through from start to finish. For some, the goal was modest, but the emphasis was on the journey of beginning and completing. Younger children tackled a single Torah portion, while the older ones took on more challenging projects, such as studying an entire book from the Prophets or even a tractate of the Talmud. Last week, parents joined the children in celebrating their achievements. The names of all students who met the challenge—every single student in the school—were displayed proudly in the auditorium. All the learning was dedicated to the safety of the soldiers, the safe return of the hostages, and the well-being of the entire Jewish People.

Breaking Down Walls with Joy

Tzofit Libman is the sister-in-law of Elyakim Libman, who has been captive in Gaza for over five months now. On Oct. 7, Elyakim had been providing security for the Nova festival at Re’im. The last they heard from him was at 9:06 a.m., when he called his father, Eliyahu, and reported seeing large numbers of terrorists on motorcycles and many gunshot victims. He asked him to send help and rescue forces. Later, they learned that from 6:30 a.m. when the attack started, and until his kidnapping, Elyakim had helped people escape, treated the wounded (he was a medic in the army), and did all he could to save as many lives as possible. “Purim is approaching,” Tzofit wrote, “and this year, we approach the holiday with mixed feelings. The worry, the longing, and the pain are mixed with great pride in Elyakim and all of Israel, which has now revealed itself in all its glory.” Tzofit sent me a page that the family prepared for the merit of Elyakim Shlomo ben Avishag, that he return home quickly and in good health, together with all the captives. “It is our call to the people of Israel not to forget the captives, and precisely because of this, to rejoice. We believe that beyond the commandment to rejoice, joy has the power to change reality, to break through all barriers and reach the highest places.” She continued, “The Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Chassidic movement, said that sadness locks the gates of heaven, whereas prayer opens locked gates, but joy has the power to break down walls. We invite everyone to print the attached page, hang it in the streets, and include it with their Purim food packages. Wishing all a happy Purim!”

The Significance of the Seventh of Adar

Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

This week, we marked the seventh day of the Hebrew month of Adar. Here are five points to remember about this date, which is of even greater significance this year: 1) It is Moses's birthday as well as the date of his death. The exact place of his burial is unknown. 2) The seventh of Adar has been designated for all whose date and place of death are unknown and any Jew who did not receive a Jewish burial. Sadly, so many more names have been added to this list this year. Yael Adar, the mother of Tamir Adar, whose body is still being held in Gaza, asked me to raise awareness about this terrible situation. 3) It is customary to commemorate those who have passed away by praying, learning the Torah, and lighting a yahrzeit candle. 4) Over the years, this has also become a special day for burial societies. Some members have taken on the custom of fasting on this day. We have an even deeper appreciation this year for these incredible people who devote themselves to performing this heartbreaking, holy task. On October 7, our enemies endeavored not only to murder but to mutilate their victims; this group worked hard to restore their dignity. 5) This year, we can look back thousands of years and think about Moses's story and his long journey. Did Moses succeed in accomplishing his life’s mission? Indeed —but through us. Many of his prophecies have come true, but there have also been painful setbacks along the way. He led us for 40 years in the desert but never merited entering the Land of Israel. We, who have the great merit of living in the Promised Land, are fulfilling his dream. These words are devoted to the memory of Moses and the memory of so many beloved others, with the fervent hope that this Adar will be transformed into a month of joy and good news!

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin.