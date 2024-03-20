October 7 showed the world the power of the Jewish collective - opinion

Jewish unity, solidarity, and peoplehood are far more than slogans. October 7 has demonstrated the immense and tangible impact of these values, which are spearheading the Jewish people’s journey of rehabilitation and rebuilding after their darkest day since the Holocaust.

Late last month, The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors convened in Jerusalem at a meeting that drew some 200 Jewish community leaders worldwide. It was the largest gathering of its kind since October 7 and reinforced that in today’s relationship between Israel and world Jewry, there is no substitute for face-to-face interactions.

As Jewish leaders, we came to show our solidarity with Israel at this difficult time, to discuss plans for the rehabilitation of the Gaza border communities that were decimated on October 7 (as well as those along the northern border), to witness the horrors of the Hamas atrocities, and to hear first-hand testimonies from survivors so that we could more effectively influence global public opinion upon our return home.

It is exceedingly difficult to put into words the experience of visiting sites like that of the Supernova musical festival, where Hamas terrorists murdered 364 Israelis and took 44 hostages in the gruesome scenes of October 7.

What particularly moved me during such firsthand experiences was the emotional fortitude of the Israeli people – including how Jewish Agency staff are enduring and overcoming adversity. Many within our professional team have close relatives and friends who were killed or injured, or they are waiting with bated breath as their loved ones are still held hostage in Gaza. Their sacrifice and dedication are astounding. More than ever, it was clear that this organization is driven not just by its programs and initiatives, but most importantly by its people. Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Above all else, I could not help but be taken aback by this striking display of the power of the Jewish collective. Bearing witness to the atrocities only strengthened our resolve. As leaders of world Jewry, we helped the Israeli people understand they are not alone and that they have the entire Jewish people behind them. Simultaneously, at a time of surging antisemitism in the United States and worldwide, we have understood that we are stronger together.

Driven by this sense of unity, Jews across the globe have been anything but passive bystanders in the continued aftermath of October 7. They are showing up.

Jews around the world have mobilized to help Israel after October 7

Through delegations such as the one organized for The Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting, hundreds of international Jewish leaders have a robust presence on the ground in Israel. They are supporting the people of Israel and contributing to rebuilding the southern communities that were devastated on October 7. And even when they are not able to visit Israel, Jews and Jewish communities worldwide are playing a major role in the recovery from October 7 by generously contributing to essential initiatives such as The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror.

The Fund – supported by various Jewish federations and individual donors – promptly supports families and individuals affected by terrorism and violence, offering emergency grants within 48 hours of an attack, followed by long-term rehabilitative care. The Jewish Agency expanded the Fund’s usual response in accordance with the scale and nature of the October 7 atrocities, serving an estimated 10,000 families, 10 times the number it served before the war.

On a parallel track, while we tend to the urgent and immediate needs of Israelis affected by October 7, we are reinforcing the Jewish people’s connectedness and mutual responsibility by bringing Jewish communities together from around the world, to facilitate rehabilitation.

This ensures that no one is left behind and that we build a stronger future for Israel and world Jewry.

We have leveraged the model of our Partnership2Gether platform for the post-October 7 reality. Together with Jewish communities worldwide, The Jewish Agency established Communities2Gether, a holistic, global partnership program to embrace and support the numerous Israeli towns and kibbutzim impacted by the October 7 attacks and the ensuing war.

Communities2Gether pairs each impacted Israeli community with a Jewish community abroad that is committed to offering sustained support for three to five years. These partnerships will rebuild infrastructure, mend social bonds, and foster lasting connections.

Ultimately, if we have learned just one thing since October 7, it is this: The power of the Jewish collective will always shine through.

The writer is chairman of the board of governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel.