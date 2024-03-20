Diplomacy can still resolve Israel-Hezbollah conflict, IDF spokesman says

No medics or civilians were killed in the IDF operation on the Shifa hospital, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said in an interview with the US government-owned, Arabic-language Alhurra channel on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the IDF began its operation in the Shifa hospital because terrorists had regrouped in the complex, noting that terrorists were entrenched in the complex.

He also said that Israel wanted Gaza civilians to have peace during Ramadan, but Hamas did not allow this.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hagari's remarks on the situation in the North

Regarding the situation on Israel's northern border, Hagari stated Israel wanted to be able to return its citizens to their communities in the area.

He also added that in its military operations against Hezbollah, Israel was distinguishing between civilians and terrorists.

While he blamed Hezbollah for escalating Lebanon into a war, he also said that Israel did not rule out diplomatic conduits to cease the conflict.