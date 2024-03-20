'UNRWA can be neutral': Report pushes back at Israel's terror allegations

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency can maintain neutrality, according to an interim independent report. The report appeared to push back at Israeli allegations that UNRWA was tied to the Hamas terrorist group.

The review found that “UNRWA has in place a significant number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the Humanitarian Principle of neutrality,” the United Nations said Wednesday in a press release.

UNRWA “has also identified critical areas that still need to be addressed,” the report said.

The independent investigation is being led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. She is conducting the review together with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

It is one of two investigations into UNRWA following the Hamas-led terrorist attack on October 7, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and an estimated 253 were taken hostage.

UNRWA staff members involved in October 7 massacre

Israel has charged that 12 UNRWA staff members were involved in the attack and has published videos showing the actions of some of those employees on that day.

Israel has further alleged that at least 190 of the UNRWA staff have connections to Hamas.

This comes on top of allegations before October 7 regarding incitement and antisemitism in textbooks used in UNRWA schools.

“The independent review group [is assessing whether] UNRWA is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made,” the UN said.

The review was launched by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on February 5.

Guterres received a copy of the interim report on Tuesday, the UN said. The review is expected to also include recommended steps that UNRWA can take to improve its neutrality. A final report will be issued on April 20, the UN said.

A second investigation by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services is looking more narrowly into the allegations against the 12 UNRWA staff members.

UNRWA provides services for 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem.

The Israeli Right has long argued that UNRWA has been connected to terrorist activity in Gaza and has sought to shut it down. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is actively seeking to do so following revelations about UNRWA’s connections to the October 7 attack.