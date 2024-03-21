IDF eliminates 50 terrorists at al-Shifa Hospital complex

Ground troops and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) continue to operate in the Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported early on Thursday morning.

Shayetet 13 and the 401st Brigade operated at the scene while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

IDF soldiers eliminated over 50 terrorists in the proximity of the hospital and located terrorist infrastructure and weapon caches. Since the beginning of the operation at al-Shifa Hospital, over 140 terrorists have been killed.

Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operated in the central Gaza Strip, and as part of their activity, 20 terrorists were eliminated in the past day.

Ongoing operations in the Khan Yunis area

Additionally, the 7th Brigade launched a divisional operation in northern Khan Yunis and in the town of al-Qarara, during which IDF troops worked to destroy terrorist infrastructure that was located in the area. They eliminated terrorists approaching the soldiers, located more weapons, destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures, and destroyed a rocket launch pit. Ongoing IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, March 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The 7th Brigade's operation began with an Israel Air Force attack in the area, and they are accompanied by ongoing support from the air. Aircraft attacked several targets and eliminated terrorists hiding in infrastructure.