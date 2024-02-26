IAF establishes new department to combat the growing threat of Iran

The Israel Air Force under commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar has officially established an Iran department in response to Tehran's growing threat against Israel. This department will handle all military preparations for potential future attacks by Iran, and is mainly set to combat the Iranian nuclear program.

The decision to establish an Iran department has been in the works for a long time, but it only recently received official recognition in an IDF announcement.

Official sources within the security establishment stated that this move intends to signal a warning not only to Iran, but also to the United States, which has been criticized by some for its poorer handling of the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the funding of Iran's terrorist influence in the Middle East.

While the United States is preoccupied with potential escalation in Iran, terrorism, and nuclear weapons, the IDF is signaling the extent of its intentions to put a reliable military option on the table.

Meanwhile, sources claim that there is hope for Israel to carry out forceful military action against Iranian terrorism. For this purpose, the department may operate 365 days a year, mainly to deal with the accelerating Iranian conflict. Additionally, the department will aim to maintain security and eliminate Iran-backed terrorist organizations in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. The main priority of this department, however, focuses on the growing nuclear threat.

IDF Forces Activity in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Reservists protest against the judicial reform, air force directly affected

Reservists in the Air Force stated that the IAF had the means to deal with these issues already prior to the establishment of the department.

This comes as security officials claimed that the reservists' recent refusal to serve in protest of the government's planned judicial reform harmed the capabilities of pilots and Air Force personnel.

"The prolonged absence of drone operators and other key reservist positions has harmed their operational competence over time, and a similar situation must be prevented in the future," they argued. Security officials also stated the possibility of the return of protests against the current government requires the chief of staff and the commander of the Air Force to address the issue.