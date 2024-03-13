WATCH: Terrorist responsible for launching rockets on Oct. 7 eliminated by IDF

Soldiers from the Egoz Unit eliminated terrorists fortified in a Khan Yunis building as the Nahal Brigade operated in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

The IDF's 98th Division continued fighting in the Hemed, Absanim, and Al Qarara neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, where they killed terrorists as soldiers extended operations in the area.

Throughout Tuesday, the Egoz Unit, a Commando Brigade unit, exchanged fire with a squad of seven terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building in the Hemed neighborhood in Khan Yunis. In a coordinated attack with aircraft and using a "pressure cooker" model in the building, the soldiers eliminated several terrorists.

Immediately after, IDF troops directed an aircraft that attacked and eliminated the rest of the terror squad.

Weapons caches found

Soldiers from the Maglan Unit located and confiscated weapons in within the Hemed neighborhood. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Israeli Air Force killed a terrorist responsible for launching multiple rockets toward Israeli territory, including rocket launches on October 7.

Under the direction of the Gaza Division, troops carried out extensive attacks against terrorists in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, where they destroyed terrorist infrastructure, including operational shafts, anti-tank launching positions, and assembly points of terrorists.

Finally, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operated in the central Gaza Strip. Soldiers identified a terrorist with a suspicious object in his hand entering the home of a known Hamas operative, leading the IDF to direct a fighter jet that eliminated the terrorist.