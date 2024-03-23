IDF establishes field medical aid center amid al-Shifa hospital operation

The IDF began establishing a center to provide medical treatment and humanitarian aid to the wounded Gazans and medical teams in al-Shifa Hospital who have been evacuated due to the ongoing operation, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Along with the dedicated medical area, the IDF has brought in medical equipment and on-site medical teams to monitor the well-being of the evacuated Gazans.

This comes as part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to continue eliminating terrorists in the hospital while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment, the military added.

Additional humanitarian aid reaches the medical center

Additionally, on Friday, in coordination with the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza (COGAT), IDF soldiers facilitated the entry of trucks full of medical equipment, food, and water into the hospital.

Medical equipment brought into the center included over ten thousand units of medications, hundreds of pain relievers, over a hundred packages of bandages and infusions, and dozens of advanced monitoring devices. The dedicated medical area established for evacuees of al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip by the IDF, March 23, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the trucks reportedly brought two tons of food, three tons of water, and medical equipment.