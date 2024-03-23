Israeli forces kill dozens of terrorist in latest raid of Shifa Hospital

The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Securty Agency) conducted additional raids into al-Shifa Hospital on Friday as part of ongoing ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

The joint forces eliminated dozens of terrorists during the last day's raid, according to an IDF spokesperson.

"The IDF and Shin Bet are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment."

Over the course of the current multi-day operation, more than 170 terrorists in the hospital and surrounding area were eliminated. They questioned over 800 suspects and located numerous weapons and terrorist infrastructures. IDF troops operating in Gaza, March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Strikes throughout the Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets struck approximately 35 targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, military posts, and infrastructure belonging to terror organizations, as well as assisted operations of IDF ground troops.

Nahal Brigade troops eliminated approximately 15 terrorists in central Gaza.

The troops identified several terrorist cells barricaded inside a compound and eliminated them by precise sniper fire, a precise missile strike, and a helicopter strike.

In a separate incident, two identified terrorists in the area were eliminated by a precise missile strike.