UN's Guterres to visit Rafah as US tries to convince Israel against entering southern Gaza city

Foreign Minister Israel Katz delivers a speech at the UN Security Council debate on sexual violence committed on October 7 by Hamas, March 11, 2024. (photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)

Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Turkish ambassador after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to "send [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to Allah" in a post on X on Friday.

"I instructed Israel's Foreign Ministry officials to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan's attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah and to convey a clear message to Erdogan," Katz wrote. "You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists, and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last one who can speak about God.