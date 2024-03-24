Anti-Israel video game to feature Palestinian terrorists as heroes

Video game developer Nidal Nijm Games announced on X on Saturday the upcoming release of two new anti-Israel video games that feature Palestinian terrorists killing Israeli enemies to "free Palestine" following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Both video games set the Palestinian gunmen as heroic characters and allow those playing to fight for their freedom.

The first game, Sound of Silence, will soon be released on Steam, a video game digital distribution service considered to be one of the leading online gaming platforms.

The game features the main character, Jihad, who is on a mission to free his sister from Israeli airstrikes.

The second game, Toofan AlAqsa, allows the player to be a shooter and kill IDF enemies faster to "finish all levels and free Palestine."

The games are described on the Steam website as "inspired by suffering that is hardly close to reality."

A message attached to the games' Steam page states that they are Nijm's way of expression. "Perhaps this game won't have the huge impact - as expected - that would alleviate the suffering of my people in Gaza, but that's the nature of art, helpless in the face of the machine gun."

Previous anti-Israel video games

These are not the first anti-Israel games that Nijm has released.

In April 2022, he released a game entitled Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The game followed the main character, Ahmad al-Falastini, who was "unjustly tortured and jailed" by the IDF for five years, as noted on the Fursan Al-Aqsa website.

The violent game was the revenge story of Ahmad in his attempt to free Palestine.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.