US official position is that IDF sexually abuses Palestinian women - IDF brig.-gen.

IDF Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi met with the holder of the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio at the US State Department, who accused Israel of "systematically" sexually abusing Palestinian woman, the general explained in an interview on 103FM.

Recounting his meeting, he explained, "It was a meeting that shook me. We sat there, talked about the situation, and suddenly she accused Israel of systematically sexually abusing Palestinian women."

Avivi described his reaction. "This is absolutely disconnected from reality. But without hesitation, she said, 'The UN presented evidence to the Israeli government.' I told her, 'Does it make sense that this phenomenon would exist and the media would never have reported on it?' I wanted there to be greater awareness... about what is really happening in the US State Department. In the end, I left there with the feeling that they simply don't talk to us and don't pass on any information."

Is it the official US position that IDF soldiers rape Palestinian women?

"When we meet with a State Department official holding the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio, every word she utters, as far as I'm concerned, is an official US position. Ultimately, she is a government official. When she says, for example, 'You did not provide evidence that Hamas is stealing humanitarian aid and you are starving the population,' what is she talking about? The IDF spokesperson shows [proof] every other day that Hamas is stealing food. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"You're saying, guys, wake up and sit with these officials because they have significant influence on what happens at the decision-maker level, and you will work to bridge the gaps. We will continue to meet with them, as we did with European Union officials, where many of the people we met with said 'This is the first time we're meeting an Israeli representative,' even though it isn't an official delegation. But we don't have a big Foreign Ministry and not a lot of officials working abroad."