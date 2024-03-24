IDF denies attacks on Khan Yunis hospitals, admits nearby battles

The IDF on Sunday denied that it was involved in an operation against two hospitals in Khan Yunis, despite Palestinian reports.

Rather, the IDF acknowledged that it was fighting terrorists near the hospitals and said it was not impossible that some indirect impact was affecting the hospitals.

Critically, the IDF said that there was also no plan to attack the hospitals later Sunday, the way it has gone after terrorists for more than a week at Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Earlier Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces were besieging two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire,

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its staff was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly pushed back into areas around Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis amid heavy bombardment and gunfire.

It was unclear where this occurred or whether it was connected to an ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas. Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, March 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo)

Reuters reported on Sunday that Israeli armored forces sealed off Al-Amal Hospital and carried out extensive bulldozing operations in its vicinity, with the Red Crescent issuing a statement, adding: "All of our teams are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilized."

It said Israeli forces were now demanding the complete evacuation of staff, patients, and displaced people from Al Amal's premises and were firing smoke bombs into the area to force out its occupants.

The Israeli military said its forces were hitting "infrastructure" in Khan Yunis, used as gathering points and denied issuing evacuation orders to the hospitals.

Reuters has been unable to access Gaza's contested hospital areas and verify accounts by either side.

In Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border town that has become a place of refuge for half of Gaza's uprooted population. An Israeli air strike on a house killed seven people, Hamas health officials claimed. The IDF did not issue a specific statement regarding that claimed attack, but there have been ongoing limited targeted strikes on Hamas in Rafah.

Meanwhile, IDF and Shin Bet forces continued targeted operations in the area of Shifa Hospital, the military said on Sunday.

Troops of the 401st and Shayetet 13 under the command of the 162nd Division continued fighting in the area while seeking to avoid harming civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment, the IDF added.

Military achievements this week

The fighters has arrested some 480 terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the course of the week as well as finding weapons and terror infrastructure.

In the north and center of the Gaza Strip, air force jets attacked some 65 targets between Saturday and Sunday, including an attack tunnel, armed terrorists in military positions , and other military infrastructure.

In the Beit Hanoun area, IDF aircraft attacked Hamas assets that threatened IDF ground forces operating in the area.

In the center of the Strip, troops of the Nahal Brigade killed several terrorists. IDF forces identified two terrorists in their sector and eliminated them via sniper fire, the military noted.

Furthermore, troops found and raided a drone manufacturing laboratory. IDF forces confronted the terrorists outside the building and eliminated them, the IDF added.

In southern Gaza, troops of the 7th Brigade killed several terrorists via sniper fire. Under the direction of the brigade's fighters, engineering forces found and destroyed a pit for launching rockets.

In Khan Yunis, an aircraft attacked terror assets that served as a meeting point for several terrorists who were in the building at the time of the attack.

It was unclear if these Khan Yunis operations overlapped with the reports of fighting nearby the hospitals.