Israel looking for alternative weapons suppliers amid US criticism - report

Israel is currently trying to find a bypass to obtain weapons and raw materials from non-American outlets to overcome the material gaps of critical combat equipment, KAN News reported on Monday morning.

KAN cites a security official as claiming that the "increasing criticism and delegitimization fueled by both Muslim groups and antisemites endanger the transfer of US-backed ammunition and warfare.

There is concern that the tensions with the US are stimulated by the entry of Israeli troops into Rafah alongside the humanitarian issue in Gaza.[These factors] will affect Americans' willingness to continue assisting Israel with the same intensity."

There are currently multiple countries that do not provide warfare to Israel and do a "quiet boycott," which states that [these countries] are bound by state laws to sell weapons to countries in conflict.

For example, Canada stated that they would stop providing Israel with warfare last week, which includes electronic cards and subcomponents used for the Iron Dome and Italy, nor selling Israeli armaments for navy ships.

Allegedly, France and Germany are threatening to boycott the equipment supply amid a global ammunition shortage in which countries are focused on their nationalistic needs. Palestinians gather near a building damaged in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2024 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

"There are no stocks in Europe; everyone is making sure to purchase the most advanced means [for themselves]," the security official claimed.

According to the official, Israel's anchor of weapon shipment is the United States. He claimed that there is still US-backed help, "every day there is an air train arrives. [However] the largest fear [currently] is that the tensions due to the entry into Rafah will affect the American willingness to help Israel security-wise."

Defense Minister to meet with head of CIA, Defense Secretary

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will begin a series of meetings on Monday with senior White House officials, including the Secretary of Defense and the head of the CIA, regarding the stability of ammunition supplies into Israel as well as American support of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip."

Another security official claimed that there is "no choice - [Israel] must enter Rafah unless a ceasefire agreement is reached. If there is no agreement, the position of the security establishment is that the Gazan citizens should be evacuated from Rafah along the coast.