IDF general who saved son on October 7: This is Israel's mistake in the war

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, former commander of the West Bank division, spoke Monday morning with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal on 103FM.

Tibon discussed the difficult security situation throughout the October 7 attacks in the various arenas and sharply criticized the government's performance.

Regarding the northern arena, he claimed that "[Israel] needs to do two things - on the civilian level, we need to establish a body similar to the Takuma administration to take care of the northern citizens. They have been out of their homes for six months, businesses have been destroyed, and farms and entire settlements have been damaged.

We now need a director who is a civil servant, not a political figure, because, at this moment, there are no answers from anyone, and the personal cost is very high. Currently, no one is taking care of them."

Tibon, clearly furious, stated that the current "government is not functioning, [with the only consideration it holds] is that it has 64 mandates so that Netanyahu can stay in power- this is full neglect of the people affected by this war.

"These people need answers; all of those who hold ministerial positions are irresponsible, and [personally] I would start with that [issue] before talking about what is being done in Lebanon." The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Noam Tibon criticizes the functionality of the current government amid war

Switching gears to the southern campaign against Hamas and the Rafah issue, Tibon continued by saying that "the problem in Rafah is not the Hamas battalions.

"These are not the first-tier battalions, but the issue is the Philadelphia axis. How can Israel reach a solution where it has effective control in the area but also by cutting off supply pipes Hamas holds in the Sinai Peninsula?

"We are no longer in a situation of war within the Gaza Strip; we are in a situation of ongoing security. There was a strategic mistake in the campaign- we did not have a clear strategy."

On October 7, Tibon heroically fought with the security forces in Nahal Oz to save his son's life, eliminating Hamas terrorists around his house and rescuing him and his granddaughters.

"From a situation where we were attacked and our people slaughtered, the whole Western world was in our favor. We have reached a situation where we have an arms embargo. The pictures the world sees are not from Beeri or Kfar Aza but of the hungry children within the Gaza Strip."

Concluding his remarks, Tibon stated that multiple clear objectives need to be achieved. These include returning the hostages, preventing Hamas from controlling the Gaza Strip, returning security to Israeli settlements, and resuming prosperity in the Western Negev."