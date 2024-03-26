IAF targets area from where rockets were launched into Sderot, troops kill terrorists in Gaza

The IDF attacked the area in the Gaza Strip from which rockets were launched into Sderot, the military said on Tuesday.

Troops operated in the Al Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, while in parallel, forces continued targeted operations at Shifa Hospital, the military added.

In the past day, air force jets attacked over 60 targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnels and military buildings where armed terrorists were staying.

Troops continue to operate in Shifa Hospital

IDF and Shin Bet forces continue targeted fighting in the area of Shifa Hospital.

Troops of the 401st Brigade, the Nahal Brigade, and Shayetet 13, under the command of the 162nd Division, fought in the area while avoiding harming civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the past day, forces encountered several terrorists in the area of the hospital, eliminated them, and found weapons, the military added.

IDF and Shin Bet troops led by the 98th Division continued fighting in the el-Amal and el-Karara areas, during which they killed many terrorists and raided terror infrastructures.

Commando and paratrooper forces found explosives, grenades, weapons, vests, and ammunition.

Further, fighters of the 7th Brigade raided Hamas buildings. During the operation, soldiers found Kalashnikovs, military uniforms, cartridges, and military documents.

In addition, troops destroyed terror infrastructure and killed terrorists.

In conjunction with the air force, troops targeted terror infrastructures and killed terrorists.

In the center of the Strip, troops of the Nahal Brigade continued to operate and eliminated several terrorists throughout the past day.

Troops identified two terrorist squads near them, which were subsequently killed by an aircraft.

An additional terror squad was identified in the vicinity of the troops by a UAV. It, too, was eliminated.