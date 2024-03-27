Knesset Members unite: 'Tzav 8 for Unity' letter backed by reservists draws bipartisan support

Dozens of Knesset members from varying political parties and other political figures signed the "Tzav 8 for Unity," a joint letter personally submitted by reservists who returned from Gaza and the Lebanese border, on Wednesday.

"Tzav 8" refers to the emergency mobilization of IDF reservists, made famous by the mass mobilization of the country's reserves on October 7.

The "Tzav 8 for Unity" letter is part of a joint campaign by the "Nifgash" (meeting) and "The Reservists" movements. The campaign aims to include political, economic, and industrial leaders in a crowdfunding campaign that will ensure the well-being of reservists who have returned home from Israel's borders.

The campaign states that its goal is to continue the spirit of unity with which tens of thousands of reservists left their respective borders for civilian life.

The reservists requested that members of the Knesset sign the letter and personally invite their colleagues, including ministers from the "other side" of the political column. The 'Tzav 8 for Unity'' letter pressentd to bipartisan Knesset members, March 27, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

Signatories included Knesset Amir Ohana, Wife of Prime Minister Sara Netanyahu, Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman, Otzma Yehuid MK Yizhak Wasserlauf, Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, Shas MK Moshes Saada, Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, Religious Zionist MK Michal Woldi, and former MK Matan Kahane.

The two movements also said that they have been working on formulating solutions in light of the recent Haredi draft issue and promoting practical projects to integrate the ultra-Orthodox into Israel's security system.

Leaders of the Tzav 8 for Unity initiative said that when the draft issue comes up repeatedly when a rift separates the nation, there must be a strong and united front that commits itself to preserving unity and ensuring that the people of Israel aren't torn into two camps.

The movement will continue distributing the letters country-wide

They also announced that dozens of reservists would continue distributing the letters in hundreds of centers throughout the country over the next few weeks.

David Solomon, a reservist and the founder of the "Reservists Community" within the "Nifgash" movement, said, "We congratulate the dozens of ministers and MKs who joined this important initiative and hope that they will turn their words into actions. This is a time for responsible leadership that sets a personal example before the signing of any law."

"On October 7, hundreds of thousands of reservists from the people of Israel received a Tzav 8, and most of them still continue to fight, but together with them and the millions of the people of Israel, there is one Tzav 8 that is more relevant today than ever - the Tzav 8 for Unity," said Solomon. "Now, we call on all the citizens of Israel to take on the task of unity and help those of us in "Nifgash" to establish reservist communities across the country to continue spreading the gospel of unity. Only with this will we achieve victory."