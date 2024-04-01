Friendly fire: IDF helicopter pilot shot at Israeli soldiers after pressing wrong button

A high-ranking Israeli Air Force officer accidentally pressed a button and accidentally fired from an Apache helicopter, almost hitting IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the officer was on a mission to accompany the soldiers in the strip and provide extra aerial protection when he pressed the wrong button in the cockpit. The resulting fire landed near IDF soldiers and posed a high threat to their lives.

Luckily, no soldiers were reported to be injured.

Officials from the Israeli Air Force stated that the report was received with great shock, as the pilot in question was a high-ranking officer with years of experience.

Reports stated that the officer in question is the Ramon Air Force Base commander, Colonel "Y."

Israeli soldiers operate near Shifa Hospital, in Gaza, March 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF announces investigation into the incident

Later, the IDF spokesperson's unit provided the following statement: "The incident is being investigated. The soldiers continued their mission, and there were no injuries from the accident.

A few weeks ago, there was another IDF helicopter incident where one collided with a pillar at the Navatim air base while flying across the runway, resulting in the three-man crew sustaining slight injuries.