Celebrating Solidarity: Diaspora Min. honors prominent figures support in fighting antisemitism

The Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry held an event on Sunday to honor prominent figures who have taken extraordinary actions to combat antisemitism that has been on the rise since October 7.

Tokens of appreciation were handed out by the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister, Amichai Chikili. Recipients included actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, Jewish singer Matisyahu, who had multiple concerts canceled over security concerns due to antisemitism, Aviva Klompas, a former speechwriter for the Israeli delegation to the UN and Sefan Thompson, the founder of the X account "Visegrad 24," which has made hundreds of pro-Israel posts since the beginning of the war.

The event included performances by famous Israeli artists Noa Kirel, Amir Dadon, and Michal Greenglick, the sister of Singer Shauli Greenglick, who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The singers performances and the rest of the production were directed by actor and director Yadin Gellman, who was wounded in combat over Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7.

The performances and the event were held in the International Convention Center in Jerusalem and broadcast to Jewish communities worldwide. Combined audiences included evacuees, new immigrants, youth in the Diaspora, and influencers who have been actively advocating for Israel. A singing performance at the event to honor Diaspora figures who have been combatting antisemitism since October 7. (credit: Matan Harush, Midnight Infinity Photography )

Amichai Chikli honors the award recipients

At the event, Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikili said, " Many of the world's Diaspora Jews mobilized on our behalf in this war, in an unprecedented scale that hasn't been seen for years: endless support rallies, billions raised in aid, and a series of leaders rising to the occasion to fight for our people."

"Michael Rappaport lacks nothing in life. He is a famous artist and actor. He could have continued to pursue his career and make do with wearing a yellow ribbon pin or giving lip service to the violence and suffering on both sides. He chose otherwise," he continued.

"Matisyahu lacks nothing in life. He is a gifted musician and singer, and he could have kept his nation and homeland to himself and kept going. He chose otherwise. Matisyahu, like the great Leonard Cohen, came here to uplift the spirit of the IDF troops during the war."

"Throughout this entire war, no words moved me more than the words of six-year-old Romi Suisa. After both her parents were murdered right before her eyes on the morning of Simchat Torah in Sderot, she asked the policemen who came to rescue her with a trembling voice, a question so innocent and so profound: Do you belong to Israel?"

"At this great moment of crisis, you Michael and Matisyahu, and like you, many others members of the Jewish people throughout the Diaspora, responded to this profound question: Do you belong to Israel? to the Jewish people?"

"And thanks to all those who stood up like our dear reservists and said loud and clear: Here I am – Hineni."

"This event is intended for one purpose: to tell our brothers who stand with us in our time of need - thank you," Chikili added.