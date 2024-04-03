IDF removes rocket launchers, kills more terrorists in Gaza's Khan Yunis

IDF soldiers continued fighting in the al-Karara and Absanim areas of the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Aided by an aircraft, the forces killed terrorists using tank and sniper fire and unearthed underground terror infrastructures.

During raids on terror infrastructure, troops found and confiscated weapons, among which the military listed cartridges and ammunition, mortar bombs, explosives, and military equipment, along with a manual explaining how to operate weapons.

In addition, the military stated that the forces had found documents of significant intelligence value.

Military finds rocket launcher in a civilian olive grove

In the middle of a civilian olive grove, soldiers found and subsequently destroyed a rocket launcher.

In the past week, troops arrested several suspects entrenched in the vicinity.

The suspects were transferred to the intelligence unit and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for further interrogation, the military noted.