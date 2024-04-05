IDF tactical intelligence unit's new commander breaks glass ceiling on the frontlines

Throughout her life, Company Commander "G" has been breaking down barriers and demonstrating that through determination and hard work.

At the age of 17, she had already made a name for herself in the international CrossFit Games, placing in the top 20 internationally. She had her sights set on representing Israel as a weightlifter in the Olympic Games.

Even from a young age, "G" aspired to ascend to the ranks of an elite combat soldier, so when faced with the decision at the age of 17 to continue pursuing a career as an Olympic athlete or enlist in the Israel Defense Forces, she knew she had to choose what would best serve her country.

“Truthfully, I don’t know the reason why I was so determined to become a combat soldier. I was always a more energetic girl and wanted to push myself, break out of the traditional gender stereotypes,” "G" shares proudly, having enlisted in the Artillery Corps in 2018.

Last month, "G" shattered that glass ceiling, becoming the third female company commander of the elite Sky Rider Unit, a tactical intelligence-gathering division of the 215th Brigade of the Artillery Corps that has been an invaluable asset for the IDF’s ground operation in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers of the IDF (Israel Defense Force) Sky Rider unit seen during a training drill at the Tze'elim army base on August 05, 2013. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The Sky Rider teams, which join IDF combat units and assist them in every aspect of their operations, ensure greater precision and detailed surveillance.

“On the one hand, we are trained as combat soldiers in every aspect. But we are also experts in piloting aerial drones,” "G" explains. “Each unit is independent but an integral part of the combat battalion to which they are assigned, providing a full picture from the field.”

Each Sky Rider soldier operates an unmanned aerial vehicle, known as the Skylark, which was developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems. The newest Skylark units have a range of 100 km. (62 miles) and flight endurance of up to six hours, allowing the Sky Rider operators to relay real-time video surveillance to the operational center, where "G" and her teams coordinate directly with the company commanders, fire-support officers, and intelligence officers.

“Essentially, we create a fully enveloped support system for each battalion to provide as much intelligence as possible throughout the war. This directly assists in allowing the most calculated consideration for the decision-makers on the ground,” "G" adds, bearing the responsibility to maximize efficiency and prevent unnecessary loss of life.

Today, there are estimated to be more than one million Gazans residing in the southern city of Rafah, roughly 65 sq. km. (25 square miles). It is no secret that Hamas operatives utilize their civilian populations as human shields, and the level of dense urban warfare that the IDF needs to navigate in order to achieve its mission of eradicating the Hamas terrorist threat and securing the safe return of the more than 100 Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza is a daunting task. As such, the immense impact and importance of Company Commander "G" and the Sky Riders Unit cannot be understated.

“Our work enables more exact and clear decisions in the field. We can show the forces in the field exactly where the enemies are, which is what ensures quality,” explains "G" “This is what makes our unit so important. Because we participated in the combat training course, we understand their needs and [tactics], but on the other side, we also are experts in aerial surveillance, reading the situation from above and explaining everything we see.

“In Gaza, this is very relevant because the urban landscape is very challenging for combat soldiers. There are so many buildings and infrastructure, which makes it difficult to manage. But from above and on the ground, we can provide the ground forces with the complete picture.”

This is the difference between life and death for the brave soldiers on the front line. While traditional aerial units provide surveillance and reconnaissance, the Sky Riders’ focus is on the immediate areas surrounding the ground troops to which they are assigned, using low-flying drones, coupled with the fact that the operators are with the ground units 24/7. This has been a game changer in terms of military strategy and a crucial asset throughout Operation Swords of Iron.

In addition to supporting offensive strikes, the Sky Riders maintain the ethical code of the IDF. The IDF takes major precautions to minimize any civilian casualties, but when Hamas operatives are hiding among non-combatants, it is the responsibility of the Sky Riders to provide minute-by-minute updates to ground forces to alert them to the possibility of civilians in the line of fire.

It is an impossible dilemma, especially when considering that both sides do not adhere to the same level of morality when it comes to protecting civilian lives during warfare. But when the Skylark operators identify civilians on the battlefield, they immediately alert the company commander, reassess the situation, and offer alternative solutions that will help minimize civilian casualties without exposing their own units to mortal peril.

SERVING AS an officer in the Sky Riders Unit prior to October 7, "G" was responsible for training the Skylark operators to work within the battalions, optimizing synergy between the Sky Riders and combat units, and creating detailed plans for how to work together most effectively.

In the months since the onset of the war, following the devastating attacks of October, IDF soldiers like "G" have demonstrated an incredible amount of heroism, putting their lives on the line to protect their homeland and fellow Israelis.

"G" began her training course to assume the position of the Sky Rider company commander a month and a half after the beginning of the war, knowing full well the risks and responsibilities that her new position would entail, especially in the midst of the war.

Undeterred and even more determined, "G" took this responsibility with the utmost respect. “The company commander is probably the most important rank in the IDF today. It is the most senior rank working directly with the soldiers in the field, as well as the primary connection to senior ranking officers,” "G" shares, showing her understanding of the gravity of her new role and her immense pride in it.

At such a relatively young age, she embodies the values and morals of the Israeli heroes who have come before her, fighting for Israel’s right to exist and serve as a haven for all Israelis and Jews around the world.

After five-and-a-half years as an IDF soldier, her spirit has not wavered, a commitment that she attributes to her love of the land and people of Israel and her understanding that she has a responsibility to do anything she can to preserve it, which has become even more pronounced in the aftermath of October 7.

As a young girl, "G" aspired to push the boundaries of gender stereotypes and is proud to be a positive role model for young women in Israel and around the world. For "G," female soldiers, and especially combat soldiers, are an essential part of the IDF, and she works to continue to promote the inclusion of women within all aspects of Israeli society.

Drawing inspiration from one of the most influential female leaders in Israeli history, "G" states, “I think that [former prime minister] Golda Meir said it best: ‘We have nowhere else to go.’ This is our spirit and something I really connect to. I think it is difficult for the rest of the world to understand. We don’t have another home, and we will never have another one. This is why this home is so important to defend, and there is no question. Israel needs to exist.”