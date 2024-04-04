Court bail conditions are scare tactic against protests - protestors

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court forbade two protestors arrested Thursday morning from protesting for 60 days unless the protest is coordinated in advance with Israel Police. The court demanded a deposit of NIS 5,000 and a guarantor for an additional NIS 10,000 for each.

The Women's protest for the Return of the Hostages called these conditions for release "disgraceful" and a scare tactic by the government and police aimed at "preventing legitimate protest." Gaza hostage families protest on Ayalon highway on January 18, 2024 (credit: LIOR SEGEV)

Hostage protest arrests

The two were arrested for taking part in a protest in which hostage families, together with the women's hostage protest, blocked major roads across Israel. Highways were blocked in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba, as protestors called on the government to bring back the hostages.

One woman was arrested after moving to the sidewalk, following police instruction; the other was arrested after the protest, according to protesters.