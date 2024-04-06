Climbing the Hamas ladder: IDF kills senior terrorist official in southern Gaza Strip

The IDF and Israel's Shin Bet killed senior Hamas operative Akram Abd Al-Rahman Husein Salamah earlier this week in a joint operation in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the operation succeeded as a result of IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, and the Israeli Air Force, whose fighter jets ultimately carried out the strike that killed Akram.

Akram was a senior Hamas official who held many key positions, including Deputy Head of the Khan Yunis district.

Akram was a senior official involved in numerous terror attacks

Akram was responsible for planning and executing multiple terror attacks in Israeli territory, as well as directing Hamas activities in the Gaza Strip aimed at harming IDF soldiers during the ground operation.

This announcement comes following the unconfirmed Israeli strike on senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official, Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus earlier this week.