Ex-Shin Bet official: Hamas not under enough pressure for hostage deal

During an interview on Sunday, Shalom Ben Hanan, a former senior member of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) who currently works at the Institute for Counter-Terror Policy at Reichman University, addressed the rescue of the body of the hostage Elad Katzir.

"This complex operation began with precise intelligence gathering, with a difficult decision to carry out the operation in a war zone," Ben Hanan told 103FM. "It is an important, valuable operation that serves a goal and a desire to bring everyone back home alive or dead, and we are also willing to risk soldiers for it."

Regarding the success chances of the delegation that went to negotiations in Cairo, Ben Hanan mentioned, "I think the chance is not high. We have not yet reached a point where Hamas has a reason for a deal. I think there are moments in the negotiations when we must initiate a crisis and adjust our language. Announce the cessation of negotiations and renew the military pressure... We see that the negotiations are currently not advancing. We are giving up and raising the bar and not receiving a response from the other side, and we understand that [Hamas chief Yahya] Sinwar is not there yet; the negotiation is mainly between us and the mediators." Yahya Sinwar (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Why has Israel been unsuccessful in getting the hostages back?

When asked about the military rescue operations and their lack of great success so far, Ben Hanan said that while Hamas currently holds the cards (the hostages), there is no urgent need for them to use that leverage at the moment. "We need to reach a point where the kidnappers will want to exploit those cards... In order to reach a painful compromise, we must renew the military pressure until the kidnappers submit."

Ben Hanan argued that Israel should not give in to indecision: "We cannot give up our determination, and I think that hesitation does not lead to results. We need to be more determined, especially when we see that the other side does not want to end this. They see it differently."