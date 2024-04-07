7,000 New Yorkers join hostages' families in demanding Israeli government to reach a deal

More than 7,000 people gathered Sunday afternoon near the United Nations Headquarters in New York calling for the return of the remaining 133 hostages in the largest rally outside of Israel to date.

Hostages' family members and rescued hostage Louis Har were joined by members of Congress, local community leaders as well as over 150 organizations including synagogues, churches and schools.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was also in attendance and seen embracing Ruby Chen, father of deceased hostage Itay Chen.

The rally began with an exhibit by activists with the Hostage and Missing Families Forum chained in cages with the goal of shocking passersby and reminding them what life in captivity looks like.

Former hostages made speeches

Har, who was rescued from Hamas captivity after 129 days, told the crowd he can't start healing until all of the hostages are returned home. Activists chained in cages to remind passerbys what life in captivity looks like, April 7, 2024. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"People might think that after one-hundred-and-twenty-nine days in Hamas captivity there are easier things to do than to fly here and stand with you - but I can't start healing until they are all back. None of us can," Har said. "I'm demanding all the relevant leaders - you know who they are, from all countries and governments, including my own: Strike a deal! Bring them home, now."

Shira Matalon, whose two uncles, Yossi and Eli, are held captive, also spoke.

Matalon's family learned of Yossi's death in a recent Hamas video showing his body. "In the past six months, we sat Shiva at my home, honoring the memory of four of my most favorite people in the world," Matalon said. "Eli’s return and Yossi’s proper burial is the least we can hope for in this devastating time."

Earlier on Saturday, the hostages' families met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at an event coordinated by COJO, an Orthodox organization based in Brooklyn.

At the end of his speech, Liat Unger, a cousin of Omer Shem Tov, presented the mayor with the hostages' pin.