Israel security forces hold joint exercise to prepare against aggresion in northern border

The IDF's 146th Division successfully held a joint exercise on Monday in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, Israel Navy, Israel Police, and search and rescue units in order to increase readiness against aggression from Israel's northern Border, the IDF announced on Monday.

The 146th Division is the largest division of reservists in the IDF and has operated in the entirety of Western Galilee since the beginning of the war.

The division's command and naval security forces emulated a number of potential scenarios, including defending the region, evacuating the wounded under fire, and various engagement and attack scenarios.

The exercise was also held in cooperation with the Haifa regional arm of the Israel Navy, Israel Air Force combat helicopter units, and multiple locality search and rescue units on standby.

Israel increased alert over alarms of possible Iranian response

The IDF reiterated in a statement that it "continues to train vigorously in order to maintain complete readiness for all threats and attempts by the enemy to harm the citizens of Israel or its territory." Israel Navy soldiers participate in a joint exercise with security forces at Israel's northern Border (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Recently, Israel and the US have been on alert over a possible escalation in the north or greater response from Iran following an air strike that killed senior IRGC official Mohammad Reza Zahedi.