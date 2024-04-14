From foe to ally: Jordanian Air Force downs Iranian drones en route to Israel

Overnight footage from Jordan showcased interceptions of Iranian attack drones headed for Israel. Official sources in Amman confirmed to Reuters that Jordanian fighter jets successfully neutralized the drones.

This incident underscored the transformation of the Jordanian Air Force from a former adversary to a critical ally of Israel.

Historically, in September 1948, an Israeli pilot flying a Czech version of the Nazi Messerschmitt 109 downed a Jordanian De Havilland Dragon Rapide transport plane. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the Galilee, killing most on board. Over the years, Israeli pilots have consistently bested Jordanian aircraft, with significant engagements during the Six-Day War and subsequent skirmishes. The Israeli Air Force also obliterated dozens of Jordanian combat planes on the ground during the Six-Day War.

Despite repeated defeats, Israeli pilots respected the Jordanians for their superior flying skills compared to their Egyptian and Syrian counterparts, backed by the British who founded and equipped Jordan's air force. During the Six-Day War, Jordanian Hunter jets launched attacks on Netanya and Nahalal and even managed to destroy an Israeli Nord transport plane parked at Sde Dov Airport. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Since assisting King Hussein in quashing a Palestinian revolt in 1970, the two air forces have not engaged in combat. Even on the eve of the Gulf War in 1991, when asked about potential opposition from the Jordanian Air Force should Israel strike Iraq, the then-retired Air Force commander Avihu Ben-Nun starkly stated, "There would be no more Jordanian Air Force."

Jordan acquired F-16s after peace deal with Israel

After the 1995 peace deal with Israel, the USA rejuvenated the aging Jordanian Air Force, which had struggled to replace its outdated jets, by supplying dozens of refurbished F-16s. The Jordanians also acquired additional second-hand aircraft from Belgium and the Netherlands, now operating 64 planes across three squadrons. Last year, they placed their first order for 12 new, advanced F-16s from Lockheed Martin. Jordan also acquired new Black Hawk helicopters.

A decade ago, Israel transferred 16 decommissioned Cobra aircraft to Jordan to bolster its capabilities against ISIS. Twelve helicopters were commissioned, with the remainder used for parts. The Jordanian Air Force has frequently targeted ISIS positions in Syria, notably in 2014 when Lieutenant Muath al-Kasasbeh's F-16 was shot down, leading to his capture and brutal murder by ISIS, which prompted a fierce Jordanian aerial retaliation.

In recent years, Jordan has continued to strike Iranian-linked drug trafficking targets in Syria. The Jordanian air defense, still relying on the decades-old Hawk missile systems now retired, intercepted the Iranian drones using their F-16s.