breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu 'torpedoing hostage deals to stay in power'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Labor Leader Merav Michaeli posted to X on Friday accusing Netanyahu of intentionally sabotaging hostage deals to stay in power.

Michaeli wrote that it had repeatedly been possible to secure the return of the hostages and that it was only due to Netanyahu's machinations that such an achievement had not yet come to pass.

"It is unbearable. This cannot be tolerated. We must and must make them return them home," Michaeli wrote.

Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 04:49 PM
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir holds situation assessment on Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:31 PM
Rocket sirens sound in the North for the first time in 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:26 PM
FM Katz requests Argentina designate the IRGC as a terrorist group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:02 PM
UN warns of Gazan refugees in Egypt crisis as impeding resolution
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 03:58 PM
Israel Police request help in search for missing teenage shepherd
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 03:30 PM
Spain says 'clear' signs Europe ready to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 02:15 PM
Netanyahu to hold situational meeting to prepare for Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 02:09 PM
Russia enemies see Putin inauguration as pretext to destabilize- Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:15 PM
France and India tell its citizens not to travel to the Middle East
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:11 PM
Biden forgives $7.4 billion in student debt
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 12:13 PM
Indictment filed against Beersheba resident for child abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 12:12 PM
US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, police say
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 12:11 PM
Police find body during search for young man missing in the Galilee Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 11:56 AM
Tiberias deputy chief: Missile penetrating Galilee sea challenge for us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 10:42 AM