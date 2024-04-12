Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu 'torpedoing hostage deals to stay in power'

Labor Leader Merav Michaeli posted to X on Friday accusing Netanyahu of intentionally sabotaging hostage deals to stay in power.

Michaeli wrote that it had repeatedly been possible to secure the return of the hostages and that it was only due to Netanyahu's machinations that such an achievement had not yet come to pass.

אמש נחשף מה שאני אומרת לכןם כבר חודשים - נתניהו מונע את העסקה להחזרת החטופות והחטופים שלנו.הןם הולכות ונגמרות, הולכים ונגמרים, ונתניהו ממשיך לטרפד את העסקה כדי להשאר בשלטון.היה אפשר להחזיר אותן ואותם, הםן היו יכולים להיות בבית, אבל הממשלה הזו שוב ושוב מוכיחה שהיא לא ממשלת ישראל… — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) April 12, 2024

"It is unbearable. This cannot be tolerated. We must and must make them return them home," Michaeli wrote.