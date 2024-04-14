Why are Israelis searching for Psalms more than news amid attacks?

The most popular search during the Iranian missile attack on Israel was Tehillim, the book of Psalms - meaning that they were seeking to pray. According to Google Trends, the fourth most popular search on Sunday (the attacks took place after 2:00 am) was Tehillim, while most of those searching entered websites with these holy texts.

Other than that, Israelis were also looking for “news,” and “flights.” Less popular than Tehillim were searches for “The New York Times,” “Bitcoin,” “war,” and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

One of the popular sites that Israelis went into was hidabroot.org, on a specific page that promoted reciting certain portions of Psalms. The fifth most popular search was Psalm 100, known as Mizmor l'Todah in Hebrew.

It is a Psalm of gratitude, celebrated in translations like the King James Version as "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands" and in the Book of Common Prayer as "O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands".

Iran launched a significant missile and drone attack against Israel on Sunday, with hundreds of drones and missiles reportedly originating from Iran and other regional sources. Despite the extensive attack, the Iron Dome and other Israeli defense systems effectively intercepted most threats, with limited damage reported.

Young girl injured in Iranian attacks

A young girl was seriously injured in one of the attacks, underscoring the human impact amidst the strategic defenses.

The Book of Psalms, also known as the Psalter, is a collection of 150 hymns and religious songs in the Hebrew Bible, with each section ending in a doxology to praise God. It includes various types of prayers such as hymns of praise, laments, thanksgivings, and royal and wisdom psalms, primarily attributed to King David and other biblical figures, though modern scholars often attribute them to multiple authors over several centuries.

The Psalms serve as a vehicle for prayer, supplication, and reflection, encapsulating a range of emotions and situations that connect the individual and community directly with the divine.