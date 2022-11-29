The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
A Book of Psalms saved a victim's life in Jerusalem terror attack

A shard of debris hit the back cover of a book of psalms, penetrating nearly all the way through eventually protecting the victim from further harm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 04:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 04:14
The book of psalms the victim had with him at the time prevented a shard of debris from piercing his body. (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
A man who was seriously injured in Tuesday’s Jerusalem bombing was spared from a much darker fate by none other than his book of Psalms – or Tehillim in Hebrew – which blocked a shard of debris from piercing his body, said Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, arrived to Shaare Zedek hospital in serious condition and underwent a series of operations to remove shrapnel from his body. 

While the man was recovering, visitors were stunned to discover that he had a book of psalms in his possession that was pierced almost entirely through by a shard of debris resulting from the explosion. The shard hit the back cover of the book and penetrated nearly all the way through – though stopping just short and potentially saving the man’s life.

Coincidence or divine intervention?

The shard penetrated the book up to the 124th chapter of the Psalms before stopping at the line: "Our soul is like a bird that escaped from a box of hardships."

The page where the debris finally stopped tearing through the book, which reads ''our souls... escaped.''. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER) The page where the debris finally stopped tearing through the book, which reads ''our souls... escaped.''. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

The psalm that the shrapnel stopped is obviously very notable, as the message in the psalm is about being saved from hardship. The bus station bombing in Jerusalem on Tuesday killed two, including a 16-year-old boy, and wounded 18 others – including the fortunate man who had this book of psalms with him. 

Amid fascination with his story, the victim was ​​visited by hospital CEO Ofer Marin, along with the Chief Rabbi of the Hagaon Gadol Hospital Rabbi Asher Weiss Shalita and the Rabbi of the Shaare Zedek Hospital Rabbi Moshe Peleg. 

The injured person asked not to be exposed to the media, though he agreed to publish the photo of the torn book of Psalms.



