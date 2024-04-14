'Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims' - Ayatollah Khamenei tweets in Hebrew

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Husseini Khamenei, wrote a message in Hebrew saying, "Holy Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine," on his X account on Sunday.

אל-קודס הקדושה תהיה בידי המוסלמים, והעולם המוסלמי יחגוג שחרור פלסטין. pic.twitter.com/PB3wZk1jcN — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 14, 2024

The tweet in Hebrew was written by the supreme leader of Iran above footage of missiles and drones that were intercepted in the sky over Temple Mount in Jerusalem. In the documentation, dozens of interceptions of missiles launched from Iran are seen last night and an alarm sounds can be heard in the background.

The tweet comes following Iran's historic barrage against Israel, ending a four-decade long shadow war between the two countries. The barrage contained around 350 drones and missiles. Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Khamenei has tweeted in Hebrew multiple times during the war

This is not the first time that Khamenei tweets in the Hebrew language.

פשעי היישות הציונית לא תישכח. אפילו לאחר היעלמותה של היישות הזאת מעל פני האדמה, הפשעים האלה ורצח אלפי ילדים ונשים יירשמו בספרים. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 10, 2024

In January, the Ayatollah referred to the war in Gaza in Hebrew, saying, "The crimes of the Zionist entity will not be forgotten. Even after the disappearance of this entity from the face of the earth, these crimes and the murder of thousands of children and women will be recorded in the books."