4 IDF soldiers hurt just inside Lebanese border

Four IDF soldiers were injured by an unidentified explosion in operations just inside the Lebanese side of the western border with Israel related to securing the border.

The IDF is still reviewing what caused the explosion, but did not say anything about any active challenge or attack posed by Hezbollah.

In the absence of an active exchange with Hezbollah, the most likely candidates for an explosion would be a landmine or some other kind of more improvised boobytrap explosive.

Soldier is badly wounded, two moderately wounded

One of the soldiers is badly wounded, two are moderately wounded, and one is lightly wounded. THE IDF’S Unit 769 and members of the Devorah Unit train on the Lebanese border. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers, from the Sayeret Golani, Yahalom, and Egoz battalions of IDF Division 146, wer evacuated by helicopter as well as given potentially life-saving medical assistance in the field.

There have been reports of Israeli activities alongside the border to clear Hezbollah positions, weapons, and to better prepare for the future defense of the border.