Fighter jets strike Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

After over 40 rocket launches from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory on Friday, the IDF responded by striking the sources of fire, the military stated.

No injuries were reported in Israel as a result of the rocket fire.

Additionally, the IDF reported that Israeli jets had struck Hezbollah military compounds in the southern Lebanon area of Ayta ash Shab in which terrorists were operating. Another Hezbollah compound in the area of Taybeh was also reportedly struck.

Earlier, sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, indicating possible hostile aircraft intrusions. The IDF later labeled these as false alarms.

IDF strike on a Hezbollah military compound in which terrorists were operating in the area of Ayta ash Shab. April12, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


