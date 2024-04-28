Free speech? Two protesters arrested for calling Ben-Gvir a criminal - legal aid org

Two women were arrested for calling National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir a criminal at protests on Saturday night, according to an organization that provides legal aid to protesters who have been arrested.

"One was arrested for saying that Ben-Gvir is a criminal, and one was arrested after shouting that Ben-Gvir ran a red light, and asking [police] why they did not arrest him," said Smadar Lahav Evenstein from the organization.

Both women were released later Saturday night without conditions and without an investigation. Nir Alfasa, the legal aid lawyer who handled the case, was released without conditions.

"Israel Police, not for the first time, plucked protesters from the street who did nothing wrong," said Alfasa.

"When videos of the arrest were shown to the investigation unit, it quickly became apparent that these were pointless arrests of two women, and they were released with no case opened against them and no conditions."

Alfasa added that the aid organization will help the women make sure their rights against police are met after police " forcefully arrested them for no reason."

The political protest organization New Deal responded, saying, "in a democratic state, members of the government are not above the law or the people, and of course, you can criticize them at protests."

"Ben-Gvir is turning the police into his own private militia. We won't let this deter us. This emphasizes the need to replace the government and will only make the protest stronger," they added.

Additional protesters were arrested and then released

Seven protesters were arrested in Tel Aviv at Saturday night's protest, with all released the same night, according to the legal aid organization. Police said the seven were arrested for disrupting public order.

Some protesters left the authorized area of the protest, lighting torches and planning to block the road, said police Saturday.

In a video of the arrest of one of the women, police can be seen detaining her while she was standing on the sidewalk behind police barricades.

Israel Police did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment on the arrests of the two women at this time.