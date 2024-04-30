US CENTCOM reveals what the humanitarian pier built on shores of Gaza will look like

The US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed early Tuesday the first photos of the humanitarian pier that was built on the shores of Gaza, through which equipment and food will be transferred to the Gaza Strip.

"Construction of the floating JLOTS pier in the Mediterranean is underway," CENTCOM's X account announced. "The pier will support US aid and humanitarian partners to receive and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

The project area covers over a quarter of a kilometer intended for the operation and movement of goods on a large scale into the Strip, Walla reported. In addition, a hydraulic gate system is being built that is controlled remotely, allowing for operational and logistical flexibility, and extensive electrical work is being done to support the facility.

Pier-building beginsConstruction of the floating JLOTS pier in the Mediterranean is underway.The pier will support @USAID and humanitarian partners to receive and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. @USTRANSCOM and @USEUCOM support the movement of… pic.twitter.com/tC9J12wz4Z — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 29, 2024

The US-made pier will be connected to the Gazan shore, through which humanitarian aid will be transferred.

Preparation of humanitarian pier still ongoing

An IDF spokesman said this week that the extensive preparatory work by the IDF and the Defense Ministry to receive the naval dock is currently ongoing.

Planning the humanitarian pier was also assisted by the Engineering and Construction Division of the Defense Ministry under the IDF's Southern Command and the Engineering Department.