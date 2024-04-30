53% of Israelis believe Netanyahu fails to secure hostage release - poll

53% of Israelis think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to negotiate the release of hostages held in Gaza, underscoring a divided public opinion on the government's proposed deal involving militants' release and a ceasefire - a KAN news survey revealed on Tuesday.

The deal proposes the liberation of about 30 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of militants and a 40-day cessation of hostilities. While 54% support the deal, a significant 26% oppose it, and 20% remain undecided.

The hesitance among Israelis stems from the extensive concessions required, including a complete stop to military actions and the freeing of thousands of militants, which many view as a potential risk to national security.

Israelis doubt claims Israel is on verge of victory

The survey further indicates that skepticism extends beyond the hostage situation. A significant 65% of respondents doubt Netanyahu's claims that Israel is on the verge of victory in ongoing conflicts, while only 17% believe the prime minister's assertions. A man pushes a bike near a billboard with pictures of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 18, 2024. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

This division in public sentiment comes at a tense moment for Israel, with the government grappling with both internal pressures and international scrutiny over its conflict strategies.