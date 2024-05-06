IDF arrests 4000th wanted person since beginning of war in overnight Tulkarm raid

IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police Officers arrested the 4000th wanted person since the beginning of the war during an overnight operation and are continuing operations to thwart terror in Tulkarm, West Bank, the military said on Monday.

According to the announcement, soldiers had killed a terrorist, destroyed an explosives manufacturing factory, and discovered an additional factory and a Kalashnikov rifle during the overnight raid. IDF operates in West Bank. May 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Forces find terror infrastructure in West Bank

Engineering forces found several explosive devices, raided infrastructures, searched for weapons, and interrogated suspects, the IDF said.

Additionally, security forces arrested 13 additional suspects throughout the West Bank.

The military said that all arrested suspects had been transferred for further examination by security forces.

The IDF stated that of the 4,000 wanted persons that had been arrested throughout the West Bank, 1,700 of them are affiliated with Hamas.